Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet stock traded up $19.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,918.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,022. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,772.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,634.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,934.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

