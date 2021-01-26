Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,592 shares of company stock worth $25,524,938 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $226.66. The stock had a trading volume of 86,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,425. The company has a market capitalization of $207.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.03.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

