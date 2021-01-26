Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000.

FIVE stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.04. 3,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,188. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.00. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $197.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.22.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

