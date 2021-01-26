Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $7 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 183.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $229.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.15 and its 200 day moving average is $239.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

