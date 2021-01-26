Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned about 0.06% of Everbridge worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Everbridge by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Everbridge by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 235.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,502 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.78 and a 12-month high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

