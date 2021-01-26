Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 0.9% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 180.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,864 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 115.6% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 173,002 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.53. 16,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,716. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.67. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

