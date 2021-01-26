Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 3,128 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

WMS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $97.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $7,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,058 shares in the company, valued at $915,035.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock valued at $151,501,989. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

