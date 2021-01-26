Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 5,625 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 51.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 34.0% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $103.94. The stock had a trading volume of 121,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 134.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

