Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 952 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 291,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,794,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares in the last quarter. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $43,471,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,344 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.25. 6,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.47 and its 200-day moving average is $173.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $211.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

