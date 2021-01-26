Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Trading Up 5.6%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.53. Approximately 322,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 401,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a current ratio of 27.58.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

