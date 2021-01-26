LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €48.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.43 ($68.74).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) stock traded down €1.92 ($2.26) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €62.14 ($73.11). 228,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.00. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €64.86 ($76.31). The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.43.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

