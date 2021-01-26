Largo Coin Price Hits $9.81 (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $9.81 or 0.00030432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Largo Coin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Largo Coin has a market cap of $173.73 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071504 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00278268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00067918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037927 BTC.

About Largo Coin

Largo Coin’s total supply is 51,398,917 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,920 coins. Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io . Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

