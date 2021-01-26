Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys 2,923 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands makes up about 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Acuity Brands worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI opened at $124.20 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $129.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

