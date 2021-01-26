Lathrop Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 54,097 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 79,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after acquiring an additional 141,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

