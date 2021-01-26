Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 2,889 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $72.58.

