Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 3,694 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after acquiring an additional 224,610 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average of $122.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,387 shares of company stock valued at $960,196. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

