Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 3,729 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CVS Health by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 419,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 13,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

