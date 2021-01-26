Lathrop Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 3.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

NYSE:UPS opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

