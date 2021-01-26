LATOKEN (LA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $83,013.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $83,013.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00822661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.93 or 0.04271321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017426 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

