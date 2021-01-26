Lauren P. Silvernail Sells 2,699 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $20,134.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,539.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. 1,158,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,481. The company has a market cap of $218.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EOLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evolus by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Evolus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Evolus by 18.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Evolus in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

