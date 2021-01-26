Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 469 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $385.79. 107,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,968. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

