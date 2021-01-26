Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 866,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,565,469. The company has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

