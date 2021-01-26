Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $15.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $207.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,148. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.16 and a 200 day moving average of $170.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $210.49.

