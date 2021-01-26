Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.78. 18,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,307. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

