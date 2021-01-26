Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,229 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $82.84. 2,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,981. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

