Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,706 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. 81,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

