Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,978 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.83. 33,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

