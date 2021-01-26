Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 22,119 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,119 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. 33,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,429. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33.

