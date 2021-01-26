Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,455,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 565,829 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 915,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.9% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,196,000 after purchasing an additional 125,310 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

VMC stock traded down $4.24 on Tuesday, hitting $152.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.65. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $168.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

