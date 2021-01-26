Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.21

Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.21 and traded as low as $1.75. Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 112,604 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £9.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

