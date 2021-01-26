Lennox International (LII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Lennox International to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LII stock opened at $290.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,956 shares of company stock worth $4,611,037. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

