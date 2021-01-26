Leslie Stretch Sells 172,940 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 172,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $7,026,552.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,730 shares in the company, valued at $50,329,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,392,715.76.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $3,206,683.48.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $4,094,341.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,080,025.83.

Shares of NYSE MDLA traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,508. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medallia by 16.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,080 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,889,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,759,000 after acquiring an additional 240,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 560,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,029,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

