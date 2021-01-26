(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.47

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 1152491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Get (LGF.B) alerts:

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. (LGF.B) had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter.

In other (LGF.B) news, Director Gordon Crawford purchased 200,000 shares of (LGF.B) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00.

About (LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for (LGF.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (LGF.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.