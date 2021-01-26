LHT (LHT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 175.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 92.9% against the dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $230,166.37 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007786 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 119.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 89.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

