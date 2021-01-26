Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.94

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and traded as high as $26.50. Liberty Global shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 193 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

