LifeVantage (LFVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.