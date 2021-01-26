Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Trading Down 19%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price was down 19% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 833,947 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 577,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.33.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightbridge stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.51% of Lightbridge as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

