Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $1.55

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00004831 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $375,386.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00418132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

