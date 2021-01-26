LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Cap Tops $9.11 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $44,847.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00070625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00780223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.39 or 0.04212905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017455 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,013,210,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 835,658,732 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

