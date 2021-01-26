LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $9.12 million and $37,996.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.00841618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.09 or 0.04389557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017733 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,013,327,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 835,775,100 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

