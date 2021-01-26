LINA (LINA) Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 39.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. LINA has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $7,602.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LINA has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00071615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $274.84 or 0.00853750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.57 or 0.04415831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017584 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.