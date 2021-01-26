Linde (NYSE:LIN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.35. 29,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.35 and its 200-day moving average is $247.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.