Linde (NYSE:LIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

NYSE:LIN traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Linde by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,883 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 912.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after buying an additional 470,403 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Linde by 4,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after buying an additional 429,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Linde by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Linde by 190.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after acquiring an additional 325,251 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

