Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €213.00 by Independent Research

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €213.00 ($250.59) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €227.29 ($267.40).

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

ETR:LIN opened at €203.20 ($239.06) on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 52 week high of €226.40 ($266.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €211.94 and a 200 day moving average of €208.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.