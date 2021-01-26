Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Gap Down to $2.20

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.00. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 203,292 shares.

LPCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $120.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $68,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,220.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $27,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,887 shares of company stock valued at $136,062 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 887,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.