Lisk (LSK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $165.34 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $165.34 million and $5.74 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010611 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,043,221 coins and its circulating supply is 127,107,983 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

