Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $133.43 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $133.43 or 0.00416153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.85 billion and $5.87 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,362,711 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.