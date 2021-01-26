Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.55

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 340036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53.

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid, boron, lithium carbonate, and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.

