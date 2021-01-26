Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Stock Price Up 10%

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 26,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Live Current Media Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. It also distributes eBalance microcurrent device to households and individual users. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc in May 2008.

