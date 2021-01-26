Livenodes (LNO) Market Cap Hits $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile